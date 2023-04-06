Collector hands over scholarships to students under ‘Disha’ project

April 06, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The annual activities of ‘Disha’, the comprehensive education project aimed at improving academic quality backed by Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, culminated here on Wednesday with the distribution of scholarships.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh distributed the annual scholarships to students of standards 1 to 7. The scholarship exam for the entire student community of the panchayat was held on February 28. Among the participants, 154 students were found eligible for the scholarship comprising cash award and certificates.

The activities for 2022-23 kicked off with a convention for teachers. Details of project execution were discussed and fine-tuned at the convention attended by all teachers and parent-teacher association (PTA) presidents. This was followed by a pre-test in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the launch of the project during the 2018-19 academic year, a pre-test is being held for students, except those in class 1, at all primary schools at the start of the academic year for assessing learning gaps and plugging them.

Teachers then found time for problem-resolving sessions, which was followed by a post-test to assess the progress. Painting and theatre workshops, sports fest, study fest, science aptitude development programme, training for scholarship exams, study tours, teachers’ visit to centres of excellence, teachers training, observation of various significant days, workshops for primary school teachers, pre-primary cultural fest, and PTA workshop were among the slew of activities conducted under Disha during the last academic year.

A team of committed volunteers are engaged in organising the activities, arguably a one-of-its-kind initiative in the primary education sector by any local body. The activities are being coordinated by a panchayat-level committee comprising school principals, Disha members, and PTA presidents. The committee holds a monthly meeting to plan and execute the programmes. A separate team monitors the project execution at the school and panchayat levels.

Sonia Murukesan, president, Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, presided over the function. Project implementing officer P.N. Nakshathravally presented the report. Retiring teachers were felicitated at the event.