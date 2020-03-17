Collector for action against fake news

KOCHI

17 March 2020 01:22 IST

District Collector S. Suhas has ordered strict action against those spreading false news regarding COVID-19. The order was issued after there were reports of fake news being spread about doctors at the Government Medical College having contracted COVID-19 infection.

There are three COVID-19 cases, a three-year-old boy and his parents, in the district who are in the isolation ward at the medical college. The U.K. tourist, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Idukki and was taken off the Dubai-bound flight on Sunday, has also been admitted to the isolation ward here. Healthcare workers who have had contact with the parents of the three-year-old were sent in home quarantine for 14 days to maintain the safety of the hospital. It has been 10 days since and so far there have been no further infections reported in the district.

