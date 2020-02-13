Collector files affidavit on road widening

The extent of land required for widening of the Thammanam-Pulleppady road was 3.5579 hectares and the cost of acquisition would come to ₹379.35 crore, according to an affidavit filed in the Kerala High Court by the Ernakualm District Collector. The affidavit also pointed out out that the government did not receive any land as free surrender. There was no record in connection with the land relinquishment on the alignment.
The report was filed in a contempt of court petition.
According to the petitioner, despite the High Court directive to take steps to widen the road, no steps had been taken.
