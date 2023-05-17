ADVERTISEMENT

Collector directs agencies to complete pre-monsoon works to prevent flooding

May 17, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI 

Instructions include immediate clearance to dig up M.G. Road for replacing drinking water pipes running along Mullassery Canal; cleaning all culverts near railway lines; inspection to identify cable networks that hinder water movement along canals, drains

The Hindu Bureau

Works to de-silt the Mullassery Canal is expected to be completed before the arrival of the monsoon season. | Photo Credit: File Photo

With just a fortnight to go for the monsoon season, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has issued instructions to take steps for preventing waterlogging in Kochi.  

The Collector, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), asked various departments to urgently finish work as part of the third phase of Operation Breakthrough, meant for prevention of flooding in the city. The High Court had earlier asked the coordination committee to ensure speedy completion of works.  

As per the Collector’s instructions, the PWD (roads wing) should immediately grant clearance to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to dig up M.G. Road for replacing drinking water pipes running along Mullassery Canal. The KWA should complete the work in 10 days and restore the road as it was earlier. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) should provide technical support, while the police should ensure smooth flow of traffic when the work is under way.  

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) should ensure completion of the first block for rehabilitating residents of P&T Colony, which witnesses heavy flooding when it rains, by May 31. Construction of the second block should also be speeded up. The PWD (construction wing) should provide the requisite technical support for it. The Kochi tehsildar should review the progress of construction and give daily reports to the DDMA.  

The Southern Railway Divisional Engineer has been asked to clean all culverts near railway lines in the city and neighbouring areas, and the Minor Irrigation department should provide assistance. A joint inspection should be carried out by the Kochi Corporation, Fire and Rescue Services department, KMRL, BSNL, and the KSEB to identify, with the support of the Minor Irrigation department, cable networks that hinder movement of water along the city’s canals and drains.

