Collector declares area near Kochi Refinery as no-fly zone

District Collector S. Suhas on Wednesday declared a two-km radius area around the Kochi Refinery as no-fly zone. Flying objects like drones and sky lanterns are among the things that have been regulated in the area. However, the refinery has been permitted to use flying objects for internal examinations.
The ban is for a two-month period. The Ambalamedu police had registered a case in last June against unauthorised drone flying in the area. Anyone violating the ban will be charged with IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
