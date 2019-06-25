Collector comes to aid of students

Students waiting at the Changampuzha Park bus stop near Edappally were taken aback when District Collector S. Suhas turned up alongside them on Monday evening.

Mr. Suhas dropped in at the bus stop unscheduled following widespread complaints about the apathetic treatment meted out by private bus employees towards school and college students. He chose the bus stop following complaints received from the Government Higher Secondary School nearby.

Word might have spread among the bus employees quickly and the Collector’s presence had the desired impact as soon all buses stopped at the bus stop for the students to board.

Mr. Suhas inspected the buses and asked employees to behave politely with students. He warned of stern action against bus operators and employees denying travel concession to students.

The Collector handed over students’ complaints regarding private buses to the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer. He will conduct more surprise checks in the coming days. Mr. Suhas said the police and the Motor Vehicles Department would take strict action against private buses found denying transportation to students. A permanent solution to the problem will be found, he said.