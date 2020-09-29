Collector cancels quarry’s licence

Kochi

29 September 2020 19:23 IST

District Collector S. Suhas has cancelled the licence of the quarry at Illithodu near Malayattoor after two migrant workers were killed in a blast at an adjacent building in which gelatine sticks were stored, last Monday.

The move is based on the interim report of a magisterial inquiry being conducted by Additional District Magistrate Sabu K. Jacob. Further action would be taken based on the final report, Mr. Suhas said.

Detailed probe was being held into whether the quarry was operated in violation of permit conditions. Mr. Suhas also said that inspections would be held to verify the use of explosives in other quarries.

Advertising

Advertising

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) had cancelled the licence of the quarry following the explosion. The licence for possession, sale, and use of explosives, which is issued by PESO, was cancelled under the provisions of the Explosives Rules, 2008.

A special investigation squad has so far arrested seven persons in connection with the blast, including one of the owners who held the permit to operate the quarry. Senior police sources said that two more, including the other owner who possessed the explosives licence, remained to be nabbed.

The police suspect that the quarry had more than the permissible limit of 150 kilogram of nitrate mixture.