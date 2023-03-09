Collector calls for intensified round-the-clock work to contain smoke

March 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has called for intensified round-the-clock efforts to contain smoke from the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

Shortly after assuming charge on Thursday, he held an emergency meeting with officials in his chamber and then left for Brahmapuram. He took stock of the situation after deliberating with Mayor M. Anilkumar, P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, and officials of the fire force, Corporation, police, and Health and Revenue departments.

Mr. Umesh ordered intensified operation of excavators and their round-the-clock deployment for tossing around garbage to water it down. Directions have been issued to ensure that every single excavator brought to Brahmapuram is put to use. Corporation officials have been asked to coordinate the work of excavator operators and firefighters.

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) has been asked to conduct a comprehensive study on the air quality at Brahmapuram and nearby areas. The Collector personally monitored work done using excavators by climbing atop a garbage heap with fire force officials.

The Mayor explained the functioning of the plant to the Collector and the areas where smoke containment work was to be undertaken.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy continued their assistance in containing the smoke. The whole operation is being coordinated by round-the-clock control rooms.

Mr. Umesh said that firefighters and others involved in the work should comply with the Health department’s directions.

The Mayor said that intensified efforts had been under way since Tuesday. Enough excavators are available. At present, there are 52 of them. Smoke in 70% of the area has been contained. Work will be done in the same intensity during day and night. Wind is favourable during nights.

Enough masks have been made available to workers. Apart from the oxygen parlour and control room, private ambulance facility will also be arranged.

The Mayor said that further discussions would be held to decide on waste movement. Stacking up waste in the city cannot be allowed, he added.