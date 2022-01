KOCHI

05 January 2022 00:28 IST

Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik’s mother, Mubina Banu, 59, died at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

She is survived by her husband Abrar Ahammad and four children.

