Collector assures anxious Maradu residents of insurance cover

District Collector S. Suhas has assured residents living in the vicinity of the four Maradu flats set to be demolished that a survey of damage to their property will be done and insurance cover provided, even as residents allege they are uncertain about the measures taken to secure their property.

The residents, particularly those living close to Alfa Serene apartments, had complained of cracks developing on walls while the flat was being prepped for demolition.

“Expenses for damage sustained in the preparatory phase will be borne by the companies undertaking the demolition. The insurance will cover damage incurred after the demolition,” Mr. Suhas said. The insurance company will prepare an estimate in accordance with the market value of the buildings and evaluate damage. An insurance cover of around ₹95 crore is being provided.

Residents living in the area surrounding the four flats along with Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera met Mr. Suhas and Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition, with their concerns on Friday. Representatives of the insurance company and the demolition agencies, Thripunithura MLA M. Swaraj, and Hibi Eden, MP, were present. Residents of four houses in the vicinity of Alfa Serene have approached the Maradu Municipality with applications requesting that the rent for alternative accommodation be footed. Two families have already shifted from the area, according to Ms. Nadeera.

“The companies undertaking the implosion will meet the rent for residents seeking alternative housing before the demolition. If rented accommodation is required after demolition, the municipality will meet the expense,” Mr. Suhas said.

As many as 11 houses near Alfa Serene had developed cracks, according to Ms. Nadeera. Engineers from the technical committee and the demolition agencies are in the process of surveying and verifying the damage, she said.Damage to two houses close to Alfa Serene was verified and confirmed, Mr. Suhas said.A metal screen will be raised during the preparatory work, and geotextile layers will cover the buildings to minimise the spread of debris.

However, residents said their fears were far from assuaged. “There is no concrete agreement with the insurance company yet. There has also not been any confirmation that Jain Coral Cove, which is in the least inhabited area, will be demolished first,” said C.V. Prakash, who lives 50 metres away from Alfa Serene.

“There are 34 houses in 50-metre radius of Alfa Serene. Despite promises to raise a 30-feet high metal sheet while the flat is readied for controlled demolition, only a smaller one has been set up. Instead of a third-party insurance, funds should be set up to offer compensation in case of damage to the surrounding houses. The demolition date is only a few weeks away, and there is little clarity about our safety,” said K.R. Shaji, another resident.