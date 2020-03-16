Collector asks hotels to maintain vigil

District Collector S. Suhas chairing a meeting of the health officials and other officers at the control room to take stock of the situation in the district.

KOCHI

16 March 2020 01:21 IST

87 new persons brought under observation for suspected COVID-19 in district

The District Collector has directed hotels to report the numbers of foreign nationals and their travel details to the Health Department.

A list of dos and don’ts have been laid out on how to maintain cleanliness and how to disinfect vehicles in which a suspected COVID-19 patient may have travelled.

Employees have been asked to take proper personal protection care while interacting with guests at the hotel. The instructions also include avoiding air-conditioned vehicles, avoiding shaking hands and keeping a social distance of about one metre. Hands should be washed with soap and water at frequent intervals.

On Sunday, 87 new people were brought under observation for suspected COVID-19, of which 77 are under home quarantine and 10 taken to the isolation ward at Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

Observation complete

Twenty-two people who have completed the observation period were removed from quarantine.

At the medical college hospital, four were discharged, bringing the number under observation at the institute to 25.

There are seven persons in the isolation ward at Muvattupuzha General Hospital. Sixteen samples were sent for COVID-19 testing.

Control room

The district control room (0484-2368802, 04842423777) on Sunday got 341 calls. The control room provided counselling to 47 persons in quarantine.