Collector asked to look into complaint of Guruvayur lodge owners

The Kerala High Court has directed the Thrissur District Collector to consider the complaint that there is no proper mechanism for management of persons being quarantined in hotels and lodges in Guruvayur.

The court passed the directive on a petition filed by the Guruvayur Lodge Owners’ Association and Sree Guruvayurappa Seva Sanghom.

According to them, a number of hotels and lodges in the temple town had been requisitioned by the district administration for quarantining persons. A proper protocol needed to be put in place for the management of the situation. The petitioners said that quarantining of a large number of people in the lodges and hotels would cause extreme hardship and difficulty not only to the owners of lodges and hotels, but also to the general public in the temple town.

They said that as several of the lodges were situated close to each other, it was imperative to determine the number of persons to be quarantined in each lodge. This was especially so as a large number of senior citizens were living in Guruvayur.