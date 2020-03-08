Collector asked to file report on culvert construction

Kochi

08 March 2020 01:36 IST

The District Collector has been asked by the Kerala High Court to file a report on constructing a culvert at Ernakulam South railway station area to prevent waterlogging in the city.

It was while considering a writ petition to restore waterflow in the Perandoor Canal that the court issued the order.

The width of the canal was one metre at Kammattipadam at Ernakulam South. The narrow canal was one of the reasons for waterlogging in the area, the court was informed.

Though 16 more projects were cleared under Operation Breakthrough in the city, there was no mention about the widening of the canal, said a committee appointed by the court.

The authorities also informed the court that administrative sanction was issued for 33 new projects, and ₹16.5 crore was released. The court ordered that Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) should be made an additional respondent in the case while dealing with the issue of waterlogging near the KSEB sub station at Kaloor.

There are only two pipes in the area to carry away floodwater, pointed out the court-appointed committee.

The court will again consider the case on March 10.