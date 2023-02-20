‘Collective efforts, innovative projects brought laurels to Ernakulam district panchayat’

February 20, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas said joint efforts and innovative programmes were behind the success of the panchayat that saw it emerge second among district panchayats in the State to win the Swaraj Trophy. He told reporters here on Monday that the district panchayat had for its motto ‘development, social justice, and security’.

Among the innovative programmes are the opening of the She Gym for girl children, school children being allowed to use their school walls as canvas to express their ideas, and collection and publication of poems by a hundred women from rural areas under the title Pink Pen.

The district panchayat has been able to spend 89.46% of the development fund, helping it emerge as the second best district panchayat in the category. A total of 80.75% of the Scheduled Caste development fund was spent, while 96.02% of the Scheduled Tribe fund was also utilised. Challenges were overcome with the constant intervention of sub-committees, Mr. Thomas said.

As many as 600 persons underwent dialysis under the Karunya Sparsam scheme. Each patient received ₹48,000 a year at the rate of ₹4,000 per month. Specially fitted scooters were supplied to those had who lost capacity to move. Besides, the Aluva district hospital under the district panchayat is the only facility that offers treatment for haemophilia. A total of ₹62 lakh was spent on treatment at the hospital.

The district panchayat also took up programmes to generate employment for women. Units for home-made chocolates, apparel park, and smart ironing units were some of the programmes. Assistance was offered to unemployed Scheduled Tribe youth. A total of ₹6 lakh was spent on distribution of e-autos.

The district panchayat also stepped into the dairy sector through the Kudumbashree Mission, providing support for the Ksheera Sagaram programme. A total of ₹1.84 crore was spent on the project. Money was also spent on uplifting the Irapuram Khadi unit, and funds were provided for 12 new weaving machines. Cage fish farming is another area that saw the district panchayat’s creative intervention.