Collective efforts help combat second wave in local bodies in Ernakulam

KOCHI

03 July 2021 22:30 IST

Monitoring panels, rapid response teams, and ward-level samitis play a crucial role

A well-oiled mechanism deployed by ward-level monitoring committees and rapid response teams in various local bodies helped in combating the second wave of the pandemic in Ernakulam district of Kerala, according to its participants.

Kumbalanghi panchayat, which had witnessed a surge in cases, was able to bring down the spread after it formed ward-level monitoring committees and rapid response teams in 17 wards.

“We formed clusters led by nodal officers in each ward to monitor the situation. Each group had 10 to 12 members, including ward members, officials of health and other departments, representatives of residents’ associations, and anganwadi and accredited social health activist [ASHA] workers,” said Leeja Thomas, president of the panchayat.

“The groups met regularly and updated the situation real time. We distributed food and medicine to those who were under home quarantine after testing positive for the disease and had regular interactions with family members,” she added.

T.K. Jayan, former member of Kadayappilly ward in Kadungalloor panchayat, said rapid response teams played a key role in ensuring that those under quarantine adhered to rules prescribed by the Health Department. “There were occasions when a few in home isolation came out to stroll outdoors. We had requested neighbours to keep a check on whether those under quarantine were flouting rules,” he said.

Soniya Murugesan, president of Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat, said the ward-level Samitis had kept track of the vaccination rate in each ward, besides ramping up daily tests. “Majority of people aged above 70 years have received two doses of the COVID vaccine. Nearly 70 persons were tested daily,” she added.

Some panchayats where concerted efforts had helped in reducing the test positivity rate (TPR) from 20% and above to less than 15% in the last two weeks include Kumbalanghi, Chellanam, Chittattukara, Kadungalloor, and Karumaloor, to name a few.

The services of rapid response teams were also available round-the-clock. Many local bodies had set up community kitchens to provide food to people in home quarantine. The team members delivered food packets and kits to the needy.

Senior officials of the Department of Local Self Governments said the ward-level Samitis, which had gone into sleep mode after the first phase of the pandemic, were activated to curb the second wave. “These Samitis and rapid response teams were effective in creating awareness among the public about COVID-19 and its symptoms and the need for testing. The teams also ensured timely shifting of persons to first-line treatment centres,” they said.