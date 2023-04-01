Collection of non-biodegradable waste in Kochi from April 4

April 01, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Collection of non-biodegradable waste from households will resume on Tuesday, April 4, according to a note shared by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Among non-biodegradable waste, plastic would be the first to be collected, and it would be handed over to recognised agencies for scientific disposal. Plastic waste kept at home should be kept dry while handing it over to Haritha Karma Sena volunteers. The time and dates of collection, which would be held division-wise, would be intimated later, the note said.

The Corporation health wing and the police have formed a squad to detect illegal dumping of garbage in public spaces at night, he said, adding that those caught in the drive would face stringent action.

Meanwhile, the Corporation insists on disposal of biodegradable waste at source (homes). A list of empanelled agencies providing systems for source-level disposal of biodegradable waste is published on https://kochicorporation.lsgkerala.gov.in and https://www.suchitwamission.org/public/storage/gos/solidwaste.pdf.

The first batch of about 150 registered Haritha Karma Sena volunteers has completed training. They trained under the State Suchitwa Mission in segregating biodegradable and nonbiodegradable waste.

Ravipuram offers a model

According to the Mayor, Ravipuram division has pioneered source-level management of biodegradable waste in the Corporation limits. Under councillor S. Sasikala’s leadership, a project named ‘Sarvasudhi Ravipuram’ was launched, and biobins costing about ₹2,000 apiece were given for free to individual households. All houses in the division will be covered under the project in April itself, and the Corporation, which intends to promote source-level treatment of waste in all divisions, sees Ravipuram as a model worth emulating, he said.