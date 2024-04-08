Collection of fuel cess for social security pension does not make it statutory, State tells HC

April 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the collection of cess for social security pension (SSP) doesn’t make the pension a statutory one. The submission was made when a public interest litigation against non-disbursement of social security pension came up for hearing. The government submitted. any of the pension schemes could not be claimed as a matter of right. The government said that it had the authority to decide when to disburse the pension and at what rate. Despite earnest efforts, the current financial position affected the timely disbursal of welfare pensions. The government further submitted that Valayath Joseph of Chakkittapara in Kozhikode committed suicide as he did not get SSP is not correct. The petitioner said that though the the government started collecting social security cess on the sale of petrol and diesel as well as Indian-made foreign liquor, the government was not able to pay the social security pensions in time.