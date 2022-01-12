Collected papers of economist released

Kochi

12 January 2022 23:12 IST

P. J. Thomas was an outstanding expert: Rangarajan

The renowned economist P. J. Thomas was an outstanding expert in the subject, and his works covered a wide range of areas, according to C. Rangarajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Mr. Thomas, who had his training in economics at Oxford University and served both British India and Independent India as chief economic advisor, had written on a variety of topics with deep knowledge and felicity, Mr. Rangarajan said at the release of the book “Collected Scientific Papers of the Pioneering Economist and Planner P. J. Thomas” written by E.M. Thomas on Wednesday.

Mr. Rangarajan said that many of the writings were done when India and the world in general were going through a depression.

Advertising

Advertising

“He was one of those who emphasised the need for expansion of public works in order to be able to stimulate the economy. But he emphasised not only on income multiplier arising out of the public works, but also the employment multiplier that could lead to both expansion of income and expansion of employment,” he said.

Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, delivered the presidential address.