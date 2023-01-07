Collage making session held at Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi

January 07, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-day workshop led by contemporary artist R. Hariprasad titled ‘Neela- A fiction in Blue’ began at Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi on Saturday. The event was part of the Art Room programme under the ‘Art by Children’ (ABC) initiative of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A ‘collage making’ session was held on the first day. The participants were guided on the possibility of motion in collages and how to document it using stop-motion techniques, before beautiful blueprints were generated using the cyanotype method, according to a release.