Cold response to bypoll in Ernakulam South

People queue up at a polling booth to vote in the bypoll to the Ernakulam South Division of the Kochi Corporation, at SRV LP School in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

May 17, 2022 21:30 IST

Only 47.6 per cent of voters exercise their franchise in the division

Voters of the Ernakulam South Division of the Kochi Corporation cold-heartedly responded to the bypoll held in the division on Tuesday as only 47.6 per cent of them came to the polling booth to elect their civic representative.

Of the 4,627 voters, only 2,200 voted on the day, thus marking the lowest polling percentage among the civic bodies in the district where election was held on the day.

The poll scenario was no better last time in the division as only 49.5 per cent of voters exercised their franchise from the division which is located in the central part of the city, according to one of the candidates.

Barring the Ernakulam South Division, the election held in the five other local bodies saw voters enthusiastically exercising their franchise. Besides the Kochi Corporation, election was held to two divisions in Thripunithura Municipality and one ward each in Kunnathunad, Varappetty and Nedumbassery.

People braving the showers to cast their votes in the bypoll to the Ernakulam South Division of the Kochi Corporation, at SRV L.P. School on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

While 88.24 per cent of voters cast their votes at the Ilamanathoppu ward of the Thripunithura Municipality, the polling percentage was 84.24 per cent at Pisharikovil.

The Vembilli ward of the Kunnathunad village panchayat recorded the maximum voter turnout as 86.15 per cent votes were polled there. In Mayiloor in Varapetty, 85.74 per cent votes were polled and the Athani Town ward of the Nedumbassery village panchayat recorded a polling percentage of 83.78.

The counting of votes will be held at the respective civic bodies on Wednesday.