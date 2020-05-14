‘CoGun’ to help reduce exposure to virus

A company at Maker Village here has come up with a device that enables a range of common yet critical activities without the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

SectorQube has launched ‘CoGun’, a device in the form of a keychain, that aids people in routine functions such as pushing door-handles, pressing ATM buttons, operating a lift or water tap, thus guarding the user against possibly germ-infested surfaces, according to a release issued here.

Priced at ₹150, the product is open for shipping orders. It was launched this week as part of a series of innovations taking place at Maker Village. “Within five hours of launch and minimal marketing, we received close to 200 pre-orders from across the country,” said SectorQube CEO Nibu Alias.

Maker Village representatives claimed the product stands out for its simple design, affordable price and size. The company has developed a fully-automatic roti-making machine, which is getting ready for launch.