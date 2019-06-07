Code-switching an exceptional success

The code-switching technique adopted to increase proficiency in Malayalam and English under Roshni, a project aimed at the educational development of migrant workers’ children in the district, has been a resounding success, while the project per se has been an exceptional initiative for inclusive education in the State, concluded a performance analysis of the project.

Code-switching, the main pedagogical tool used under Roshni, involves a speaker alternating between two or more languages in the context of a single conversation.

Experiential learning

The technique is such that the mother tongue and the targeted language — Malayalam / English / Hindi in the case of Roshni — are mixed in a particular way, facilitating experiential learning for children, observed the analysis conducted by Indu Nair, group director, SCMS Group of Educational Institutions, and Praveen K., associate professor, SCMS School of Technology and Management, Kochi, at the end of the 2018-19 academic year.

Language proficiency

The analysis noted that the increased proficiency of migrant students in Malayalam and English languages reflected in their terminal examinations as well.

The stable attendance of students and parental support for the project were regarded as indicators of its success.

Introduced in the 2017-18 academic year in five schools on a pilot basis, Roshni was expanded to 20 schools, benefiting 671 students — 331 girls and 321 boys — during the last academic year.

The beneficiaries were mostly from West Bengal followed by Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, and Rajasthan with a smattering of students from Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and even Nepal.

However, at 63%, students from West Bengal also topped in terms of their negative attitude towards education compared to those from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Bihar whose dislike for education ranged between 0 and 10%.

Support from parents

Hailing the success of the project were more than 90% parents, majority of whom were daily labourers, who were supportive of their children’s education by consistently sending them for the one-hour class before school hours.

The analysis also found that the dropout rate from the project was “minimal overall and none in most of the schools” unlike in the first year.

The analysis observed that proficiency in Malayalam was 83% in the 10-to-12 age group and 84% among those between 13 and 15 years of age and attributed the trend to a great deal to Roshni as most children aged between 10 and 15 years were part of the project for more than 10 months.

Better grades

Similarly, post-Roshni, students were generally found to secure better grades in English reading, writing, and speaking compared to their grades prior to the project.

While an analysis of the annual examination grades indicated that lower primary students secured much higher grades in Malayalam language compared to upper primary students, a trend which was repeated in the case of English as well.