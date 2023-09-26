cOcOn to showcase innovative technological solutions

September 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Jet suits, a pioneering innovation by the aeronautical innovation company Gravity Industries, will be one of the major attractions of cOcOn 16- 2023, the latest edition of the international hacking and cybersecurity conference to be held here next month.

The conference will offer visitors a first-hand experience of the exhilarating demonstration of jet suits that makes the person wearing it to fly like the superhero character Iron Man. This will be among the many latest ground-breaking innovations and cutting-edge technologies reshaping the world to be showcased at the conference to be held at Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The motto of this edition is ‘Connect | Collaborate | Contribute’, emphasising the importance of bringing all stakeholders together in the cyber security domain. This conference aims at providing a platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness on the latest trends in information, cyber and hi-tech crimes. It will also facilitate discussions and sharing of new information and latest trends in cyber crimes across the world. It also aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, start-ups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field.

The first two days (October 4 and 5) will feature a total of 11 pre-conference workshops. The ensuing two days of main conference will feature ten tracks on critical themes.

In keeping with its tradition, a two-day track under the aegis of the CCSE Centre (Counter Child Sexual Exploitation Centre) of Kerala Police has been dedicated to awareness, prevention and investigation of crime against children. Two senior officers in the rank of DGP/ADGP/IGP dealing with the subject have been invited from each State. Besides, NGOs and organisations working for the protection of children would also participate towards the goal of building cooperation among various stakeholders to effectively counter crime against children.

Police officers from all the States, senior officers from Central agencies including NIA, CBI, Intelligence Bureau, RAW, NCRB, BPR&D, CERT-In, etc. will also attend.