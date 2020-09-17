CoCoN conference from today

KOCHI

17 September 2020

CoCoN, the annual cyber security and hacking conference being organised by the Kerala Police, will get under way on Friday.

The latest edition of the conference will be held virtually owing to the pandemic. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the virtual conference.

Kerala Cyberdome nodal officer Manoj Abraham will welcome the gathering and State Police Chief Loknath Behera will welcome the chief guests.

Prince Michael of Yugoslavia will deliver the keynote address. This will be followed by an address by National Security Adviser Ajith Doval. Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant will speak on contemporary digital security and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on privacy challenges. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the valedictory function on Saturday.