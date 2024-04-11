Cocoa price breaches ₹800 a kg-mark as scarcity persists

April 11, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Price of dry cocoa beans breached ₹800-a-kg-mark as short supply of the produce continues to haunt the international market thanks to lower production in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, which account for the bulk of world supply. Reports pointed to cocoa beans fetching around ₹900 a kg in Idukki district, which accounts for the largest chunk of acreage under cocoa in the State.

Cocoa trader Jose Joseph in Idukki district said the price of dry beans touched ₹900 a kg and wet beans fetched ₹330 a kg. He added the market had gained buoyancy making farmers take note of the situation. As a result, there has been more cocoa arrival in the market.

Veteran cocoa farmer K.J. Varghese of Cocoa Producers’ Cooperative Society at Manimala in Kottayam feels that the price level will be maintained in the coming months considering the world supply situation. However, he said what was important was not periodic spirals in price but a steady remunerative rate that would keep the farmers in business and sustain their activities.

He said that dry bean price ranged between ₹800 and ₹850 and it would hold steady for a while. Cocoa cultivation was started in earnest in Kerala in the 1970s and within a decade cocoa farmers were disappointed with the price levels, prompting many to leave the field. Despite an increasing number of chocolate producers, the price of the all-important ingredient cocoa continued to rule low. Mr. Varghese added most of the cocoa was imported into the country.

According to available data, the acreage under cocoa cultivation in the State during 2020-21 was 14,612 hectares with Idukki accounting for 9,616 hectares. The other major cocoa growing districts are Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Thamarassery, and some parts of Palakkad.

While cocoa produced in the high ranges of the State is in considerable demand from chocolate manufacturers, there has not been steady orders for the produce in the past. This has resulted in the price ruling around ₹250 a kg for a long time now. Disappointed farmers had switched crops in the past but at least some are expected to adopt cocoa once again and increase production through productive agricultural practices.

Mr. Varghese said the current spell of dry weather may not affect cocoa cultivation seriously if irrigation facilities were available for the plants.