Cochin Smart Mission readies ₹35-crore project to renovate open spaces, parks

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has readied a ₹35-crore project to preen up open spaces and parks in the city and West Kochi.

Well-maintained toilets too will be readied in these places, especially considering that Kochi has considerable floating population who commute to the city for jobs. The historic Rajendra Maidan, a hugely popular locale among Kochiites, has already been renovated. “Even as the funds and implementation will be carried out by us, emphasis will be given to work in tandem with Kochi Corporation in order to give an image makeover to open spaces which Kochi is in dire need of,” said CSML sources.

The arterial stretch from Gandhi Square near Rajendra Maidan ending at the junction where the first Goshree bridge takes off had been developed by CSML over a year ago as smart road, flanked by wide, renovated footpaths. The agency also renovated Marine Drive for ₹7.30 crore.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said he, as a member of CSML’s Director Board, had demanded renovation of open spaces and parks. They included parks owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority in Gandhinagar and the Changampuzha Park in Edappally. The locales needed care and maintenance similar to what was given to Subhash Park by the Kochi Corporation, he added.

New projects

The newly tendered projects by CSML to renovate open spaces and parks in the city and West Kochi include Nehru Park, a popular hub for children, which will be landscaped and amenities readied for drip irrigation. New play equipments will be brought in for children, while the toilet will be renovated. This will be supplemented by stone-cladding works around big trees, installation of ornamental light poles, and ground-level lights for footpaths and a radio kiosk.

At Pallath Raman Ground, the existing walkway will be replaced with natural tiles and grass planted in between. The Mattanchery Park, which has been in a dilapidated condition for years, will be given a fresh lease of life, with a children’s play area and new toilet block among others. The fence of the adjacent Veli Ground will be replaced with GI-fabric fencing, a walkway readied around the ground and the football grounds beautified, while a gallery space having seats for spectators will be readied. A multi-purpose ground and a basketball court too will be built.

Pending renovation works of Marine Drive walkway and landscaping will be completed, while High Court Junction located nearby will be landscaped and a security cabin installed. The Vanchi Square will be revamped with non-slippery, big-format tiles on the floor, and a monochrome stage will be built. Ornamental lights and art works too will be readied.

An open-air theatre and football courts will be among the amenities that will be added to P.J. Antony Cultural Centre. A parking space and high-mast lights too will be installed. The premises of the ro-ro Jetty at Kamalakadavu in Fort Kochi, Customs Boat Jetty and Subhash Park too will be renovated.