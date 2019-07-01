Cochin Smart Mission offers cool shopping at Broadway

Imagine an e-buggy dropping you at a shop in the Broadway and picking you from there when you complete the shopping. The blazing sun or the heavy downpour will not deter you from shopping at the busy area as the partial canopy erected over the street would protect you from the elements.

This is what Cochin Smart Mission Limited has to offer the city dwellers through its Broadway street upgradation project.

The draft concept note of the project, with an outlay of₹9.60 crore, came up for the approval of the civic representatives the other day.

Broadway, which is considered as the “retail spine of Ernakulam Market Area”, has around 1,000 shops functioning in a 2km radius. It is estimated that around 19,000 people visit the busy market on a normal business day, according to the note.

The project aims to rejuvenate the Broadway street into a “safe, secure and inclusive public space. The project envisages development of pedestrian-friendly street encouraging tourism potential as well as economic gain,” according to the note.

Pedestrianising the Broadway street is a priority programme.

The street will be converted into a No Parking Zone. However, vehicular access and parking shall be permitted in a time-bound manner. Regulated movement of vehicles may also be considered in the area. It has been proposed to reserve the street for pedestrians between 12 noon and 8 p.m. and only e-feeder services and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move through the area during the time. Street furniture, storm water drainage and street lamps would be put up. Underground ducting of utilities has also been proposed.

A partially covered tensile roof has been proposed to protect the pedestrians from the elements. Roofs shall be aligned in such a way that it will not touch the abutting structures.

The e-vehicles would be operating in the area at an interval of five minutes and 10 vehicles would be required for the service, according to the note.