Cochin Shipyard signs pact for ship repair at Andamans

The Cochin Shipyard has entered into an agreement with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to commence its operations at Marine Dockyard, Port Blair, a facility that is being operated now by the A&N administration.
This means that the public sector yard will provide assistance in setting up a ship repair ecosystem on A&N islands, associate in augmentation and modernisation of the facility and support skill development on the islands. The yard will be entitled to a management fee of ₹15 crore every year. As per the agreement, the yard will pay a share of 7.5% to the administration from the profit generated through the ship repair facility at the dockyard.
Sudhir Mahajan, Secretary (Shipping), Andaman & Nicobar Administration, and Madhu S. Nair, CMD, Cochin Shipyard, signed the agreement, which is for a period of 30 years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.