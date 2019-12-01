Kochi

Cochin Shipyard signs pact for ship repair at Andamans

The Cochin Shipyard has entered into an agreement with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to commence its operations at Marine Dockyard, Port Blair, a facility that is being operated now by the A&N administration.

This means that the public sector yard will provide assistance in setting up a ship repair ecosystem on A&N islands, associate in augmentation and modernisation of the facility and support skill development on the islands. The yard will be entitled to a management fee of ₹15 crore every year. As per the agreement, the yard will pay a share of 7.5% to the administration from the profit generated through the ship repair facility at the dockyard.

Sudhir Mahajan, Secretary (Shipping), Andaman & Nicobar Administration, and Madhu S. Nair, CMD, Cochin Shipyard, signed the agreement, which is for a period of 30 years.

