Cochin Shipyard Limited to set up medical centre at Cusat

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a medical centre on the varsity campus.

The project is part of the Shipyard's corporate social responsibility initiative. The budget for the medical centre is about ₹23.75 lakh. It will be executed by CUSATECH Foundation, a Section 8 company formed by the university.

The medical centre is the first of its kind in the university set up with CSR funding from a public sector company, according to an official communication. The project aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and would fit into Schedule VII of the Companies Act 2013 (Section 135), which prescribes activities that fall under the ambit of CSR, it said.

The facility will provide primary medical treatment for students and faculty residing on the campus and for the general public living on the premises. The centre will be the first port of call on the campus to provide preliminary treatment.