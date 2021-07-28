Cochin Shipyard launches five vessels

KOCHI

28 July 2021 22:29 IST

Three Floating Border Outpost Vessels for BSF; two Mini General Cargo Ships for JSW Group

Cochin Shipyard launched five vessels from its building dock on Wednesday.

Three of them are Floating Border Outpost Vessels for the Border Security Force and the remaining two, Mini General Cargo Ships with a dead-weight tonnage of 8,000 each for JSW Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd.

The vessels were launched by Rameetha K., scientist at the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory and wife of Madhu S. Nair, chairman and managing director of Cochin Shipyard.

“The three FBOPs are important for the nation as they act as strategic base stations at the borders. We are proud to build these vessels indigenously for the safety of the country. JSW vessels, meanwhile, will be a boost for the business through coastal and inland waterways. We are glad to associate with JSW, who have set in motion the most ambitious coastal and inland transportation systems in the country” Mr. Nair said.

Mukesh Tyagi, DIG of BSF, said the FBOPs would significantly strengthen the BSF’s water wing deployed on the eastern and western borders.

The three FBOPs, each with a length of 46 metre, are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the BSF. These vessels are designed in-house by CSL and classed by the Indian Register of Shipping. Each FBOP is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats which can be launched and hoisted using its own davit system. The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, fresh water, and provisions to the smaller boats and are to be deployed on India’s eastern and western borders.

The Mini General Cargo Ships are part of a series of four similar ships being built for the JSW Group. They will be used for transportation of dry bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, and limestone.