Cochin Shipyard, IIT Madras join hands to support start-ups in maritime sector

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 06, 2022 18:46 IST

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) have signed an agreement to support start-ups in the maritime sector. The programme is expected to provide a platform for young and talented entrepreneurs to develop products and services in the marine sector with financial support provided by CSL.

Under the initiative, start-ups could get up to ₹50 lakh as seed grant, ₹1 crore as prototyping grant and equity funding for start-ups at the scale-up stage, said a communication. 

The agreement was signed between IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti and CSL General Manager Deepu Surendran. IIT-M will act as one of the implementation partners of the initiative and provide incubation facilities and mentorship training to start-ups selected under the programme. 

The institute will invite applications online twice a year to identify start-ups for funding under seed fund, pilot grant, and equity investment scheme. It is part of the start-up engagement programme called ‘USHUS’ launched by CSL to augment the Union government’s initiatives to encourage and develop an ecosystem in India for supporting maritime start-ups from the technical, regulatory, financial, and marketing points of view by bringing stakeholders together.

Start-ups selected under the scheme will have to be committed to working on innovation, improvement of products, processes or services, and present a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation and wealth creation. The amount disbursed under this scheme to start-ups can be used to meet its operational expenditure and capital expenditure, including working capital and purchase of fixed assets.  

