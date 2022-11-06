Kochi

Cochin Shipyard, IIT Madras join hands to support start-ups in maritime sector

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) have signed an agreement to support start-ups in the maritime sector. The programme is expected to provide a platform for young and talented entrepreneurs to develop products and services in the marine sector with financial support provided by CSL.

Under the initiative, start-ups could get up to ₹50 lakh as seed grant, ₹1 crore as prototyping grant and equity funding for start-ups at the scale-up stage, said a communication. 

The agreement was signed between IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti and CSL General Manager Deepu Surendran. IIT-M will act as one of the implementation partners of the initiative and provide incubation facilities and mentorship training to start-ups selected under the programme. 

The institute will invite applications online twice a year to identify start-ups for funding under seed fund, pilot grant, and equity investment scheme. It is part of the start-up engagement programme called ‘USHUS’ launched by CSL to augment the Union government’s initiatives to encourage and develop an ecosystem in India for supporting maritime start-ups from the technical, regulatory, financial, and marketing points of view by bringing stakeholders together.

Start-ups selected under the scheme will have to be committed to working on innovation, improvement of products, processes or services, and present a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation and wealth creation. The amount disbursed under this scheme to start-ups can be used to meet its operational expenditure and capital expenditure, including working capital and purchase of fixed assets.  


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2022 6:48:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cochin-shipyard-iit-madras-join-hands-to-support-start-ups-in-maritime-sector/article66103987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY