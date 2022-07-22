Kochi

Cochin Shipyard gets new director

Sreejith K. Narayanan, director (operations), Cochin Shipyard

Sreejith K. Narayanan, director (operations), Cochin Shipyard | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreejith K. Narayanan on Friday took charge as director (operations) at Cochin Shipyard. A native of Kozhikode, he was serving as the chief general manager at the public sector company.


