Cochin Shipyard gets green certification

First in the sector to have the honour

The public sector Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has been certified by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) for the GreenCo Silver rating, which has made it arguably the first in the shipping sector to get the certification.

The certification is considered ‘very special’, as it was obtained amid the pandemic, and the process was completed in a short span of time, the yard said in a press release. ‘GreenCo’ rating is awarded to a company for its environment-friendly ways of functioning.

The award is based on performance evaluation of the company under various parameters such as energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, greenhouse gas emission, waste management, material conservation, recycling and recyclability, green supply chain, product stewardship, life cycle assessment, innovation for environment, green infrastructure, and ecology.