Cochin Shipyard delivers another 500-pax vessel to Andaman and Nicobar Administration

CSL handed over lead vessel of the series Sindhu in March

Nalanda , a vessel with a capacity to carry 500 passengers, was delivered by Cochin Shipyard to the Andaman and Nicobar Administration. It’s the second vessel of the class built and delivered by the shipyard. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The public sector Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has delivered another vessel with a capacity to carry 500 passengers to the Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

The ship, christened Nalanda, was handed over on July 5. The Andaman and Nicobar Administration had taken delivery of the first vessel of the series, named Sindhu, in March this year.

The protocol signing and handing over ceremony of Nalanda was held onboard the vessel at Cochin Shipyard. The ship will operate mainly between the groups of islands of Andaman and Nicobar but can also sail to the mainland, if needed. The vessel is capable of carrying cargo of up to 150 MTs to the remote islands.

The protocol documents were signed by Mahinder Singh representing A&N administration and A.N. Neelakandan, Chief General Manager (Planning and Project Management) of the shipyard.

The basic design of the vessels was developed by the naval architects of Knud E Hansen of Denmark in collaboration with M/s Smart Engineering and Design Solution based in Kochi. The detailed production engineering design was carried out by Cochin Shipyard. The shipyard will provide full life cycle support for the vessel’s efficient operation, according to a release.

Nalanda and the lead vessel of the series Sindhu are designed to cruise at 6 knots. The ships are built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and American Bureau of Shipping, meeting the Indian Merchant Shipping rules and are customised for Indian requirements with a high level of safety and comforts comparable to international standards.

Nalanda will be peopled by a crew of 61 and features deluxe cabins, first class cabins, second class cabins, bunk class and seating class that can accommodate 500 passengers. The vessel is equipped with a modern cafeteria, recreation rooms, gymnasium and a library besides other modern amenities for passengers.