Cochin Shipyard delivers 15th Water Metro ferry to KWML

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has handed over the 15th Water Metro ferry it built to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) at a function held here on (July 20) Saturday.

Another six electric-hybrid ferries were in the pipeline and were expected to be delivered by October, with the remaining two scheduled for early 2025. This would complete the order of twenty-three 100-passenger ferries placed by KWML. The ferry delivered on Saturday would be initially used as a spare, it is learnt.

KWML has been awaiting the impending handing over of three more ferries to begin operations in the High Court-Mattancherry corridor. The Mattancherry terminal, which would have berthing space for four ferries at a time, was expected to be ready by October, sources said.

At present KWML operates ferries linking 10 terminals — Vyttila, Kakkanad, High Court, Bolgatty, Vypeen, Fort Kochi, South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor and North Mulavukad. The terminals at Willingdon Island and Kumbalam were expected to be ready by September, Water Metro sources said.

In the meantime, KWML had extended the deadline to submit tenders for procuring another fleet of fifteen 50-passenger ferries to August.

On Saturday, the delivery of the 15th Water Metro ferry was marked by the delivery protocol signing ceremony. The agreement was signed by Harikrishnan S., Chief General Manager of CSL, and Shaji P. Janardhanan, Chief General Manager of KWML, on behalf of their respective organisations.

The electric-hybrid ferries were built to provide commuters with an efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient mode of travel, focusing on sustainability. The collaboration between the two organisations was a testament to the potential for excellence in the Indian shipbuilding sector, said a release issued by CSL.