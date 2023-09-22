ADVERTISEMENT

Cochin Shipyard delivers 11th vessel for Water Metro

September 22, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Metro ferry which was delivered by Cochin Shipyard to KMRL on Friday. 

 

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday delivered the 11th electric hybrid 100-passenger ferry BY 135 to Kochi Water Metro.

The occasion was marked by the delivery protocol signing ceremony held at CSL, in the presence of directors of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and CSL. CSL Chief General Manager Harikrishnan S. and KMRL Chief General Manager Shaji P. Janardhanan signed the protocol document.  

The electric hybrid 100-passenger ferry is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient transportation. With focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, the ferry is equipped with electric hybrid technology, ensuring reduced emissions and minimised environmental impact. 

