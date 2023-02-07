Cochin Shipyard begins training of 200 ITI students 

February 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin Shipyard Limited has begun training of 200 ITI students in association with Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala with a placement option for successful candidates. The students will undergo training in marine structural fitter. This is the first time CSL is implementing such a scheme to train and provide job opportunities to skilled professionals.

A communication here said the students would be enrolled as apprentices and would undergo three months of training, after which they would get hands-on experience at the shipbuilding facility for nine months to enhance their skills and competency. Post evaluation of the performance during the course, successful candidates will be offered employment on contract basis at CSL.

The move is part of the National Skill India Mission. The Union government has launched the National Skill India Mission and is actively implementing various training programmes for the youth to develop skilled manpower to ensure national growth in a planned manner. To support the Skill India mission activities, Cochin Shipyard joined hands with ASAP to train youngsters in the State. An MoU was signed in this regard on April 29, 2022 to provide skill training to youths in the area of ship building and repair and marine engineering.

Focusing on the exclusive skills and competency required to support the mainstream activity of the shipyard, CSL and ASAP Kerala formulated ‘Marine Structural Fitter’, a distinct trade. The curriculum for the trade has been planned as an add-on package for students who have already completed their courses in trades such as fitter, welder sheet metal worker and marine fitter under the National Council for Vocational Training NCVT or the Government of Kerala, the communication added.

After deliberations between the academia (ASAP) and the industry experts (CSL), a curriculum for the course was formulated, which predominantly anchored on the need of practical or on-the-job training in addition to the technical theory sessions.