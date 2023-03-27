Cochin Shipyard begins construction of vessels for German client

March 27, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The steel cutting ceremony of six HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels was held at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Monday, marking the start of their construction for a German client.

The association with HS Schiffahrts Group for a total of eight vessels marked the shipyard’s entry into the European short sea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the South Mediterranean ports, said a CSL release.

The Ice Class Vessels with an overall length of 110 metres and breadth of 16.5 metres are arranged and equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargo, timber, paper and bulk cargo on worldwide service trade, it added.

