ADVERTISEMENT

Cochin Shipyard begins construction of vessels for German client

March 27, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The steel cutting ceremony of six HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels was held at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Monday, marking the start of their construction for a German client.

The association with HS Schiffahrts Group for a total of eight vessels marked the shipyard’s entry into the European short sea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the South Mediterranean ports, said a CSL release.

The Ice Class Vessels with an overall length of 110 metres and breadth of 16.5 metres are arranged and equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargo, timber, paper and bulk cargo on worldwide service trade, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US