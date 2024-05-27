Cochin Shipyard bags UK firm’s order to build hybrid service operation vessel

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged an international order from North Star Shipping, a UK-based offshore renewable operator, for constructing a hybrid service operation vessel (SOV).

The contract also has an option to construct two more such vessels. North Star Shipping had earlier in the year contracted another hybrid SOV with the Cochin Shipyard.

With attention turning towards sustainable and green-energy solutions, there is a renewed focus on the development of offshore renewable-energy segment. Hybrid SOVs are the workhorse of the growing, highly specialised renewables segment, in which CSL has a proven track record in the offshore support vessels sector.

The 85-metre-long hybrid SOVs are designed by a Norway firm and would be built for the service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. The vessels are equipped with fully electric azimuth propulsion system and 3D motion compensated gangway system (walk2work) which form the mission equipment.

The hybrid electric propulsion system would be powered by four diesel generator sets along with large lithium battery pack to achieve considerable emission reduction. The vessels would accommodate 80 technicians and crew, says a CSL press release.

With the new SOV contract, the shipyard has strengthened its footprint in the high-end, niche global renewable energy segment. North Star Shipping chief technology officer James Bradford said, “We have chosen CSL to build the second SOV due to their exceptional track record of delivering high-quality vessels on time and within budget. Its expertise and proven capabilities align perfectly with our vision to advance sustainable maritime solutions, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute positively to a greener future.”

CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair said, “CSL is extremely happy to be chosen again as the preferred partner for North Star and is committed to build high-quality products with focused interest in sustainable solutions to serve the evolving maritime markets.”

The shipyard has been active in the international shipbuilding arena for more than two decades and delivered around 50 high-end vessels to countries like the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and those in West Asia. Its track record includes construction of a number of high-end offshore support vessels to western Europe, coupled with its recent construction and delivery of zero emission autonomous cargo ferries to a Norwegian client. The construction of a series of eight multi-purpose vessels for a German client is also progressing fast at the yard, the release says.