Cochin Port records 17% growth in container handling

Kochi: The Cochin Port handled a total traffic of 25.01 MMT (million metric tonnes) in the financial year that ended on March 31, registering a growth of 13.2 % over the previous year. It also recorded 17% growth in container handling, which rose from 4.2 lakh TEUs (20-ft equivalent units) to 4.91 TEUs.

It clinched a record of sorts by handling 45,346 TEUs in March alone. A total volume of 15.79 MMT petroleum oil and lubricants (POL) was handled by it this financial year, as compared to 13.77 MMT in the last fiscal. There was also a surge in the arrival of cruise vessels (46 of them, as against 33 in the previous fiscal).

Tentatively, the port recorded an operating income of ₹486.57 crore, with a net loss of ₹46.99 crore. While it completed the refurbishment of the Cochin Oil Terminal, the refurbishment of the North Tanker berth will be taken up in September this year. It is estimated to cost ₹19.95 crore.

The Port undertook a slew of initiatives during the Swachh Bharat Pakhwada between March 16 and 31. The Ministry of Shipping had sanctioned it ₹3.5 crore for the same, using which it held cleaning drives on office premises and wharfs, besides pest control and beautification of premises.

A theme Song on Swachh Bharat, composed and sung by employees of the Cochin Port Trust, was released by K.V. Thomas, MP, on Friday.