Cochin Port Protection Council formed

A Cochin Port Protection Council has been formed to protect the interests of the port and its activities.

The initiative came from Mayor M. Anilkumar, who was later elected as the chairman of the council.

The council has decided to seek compensation for the loss suffered by the port on account of the dredging in the shipping channel. The council has also resolved to work for regaining the lost glory of the Cochin Port and to take the initiative for addressing the issues faced by it.

The council formation meeting resolved to approach the Centre to take appropriate steps for reviving the port activities. The policy changes introduced by the Centre had adversely affected the prospects of the port, the meeting noted.

The meeting also decided to appoint a committee to hold a scientific study on the ecological impacts of dredging.

The meeting elected C.D. Nandakumar as the general convener of the council.

The council will have the representatives of the Steamer Agents’ Association, owners of trailers and fishing boats, the representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, and the Merchant Chamber of Commerce. The people’s representatives will also be there in the council.

The meeting was attended by K. J. Maxy and K. N. Unnikrishnan, MLAs; S. Sarma, K. Chandran Pillai, C.M. Dinesh Mani, P. M. Muhammad Haneef, and Jamal Kunju.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya and Town Planning Standing Committee chairman J. Sanilmon spoke.