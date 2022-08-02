Cochin Port initiates steps to check waste dumping on its land

Waste dumping continues at the Cochin Port Authority land close to the south of the highway on Willingdon Island between Alexander Parambithara bridge and Kannangatt bridge, despite steps taken to check the menace. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Cochin Port Authority (CPA) has initiated steps to check the illegal dumping of waste on its land close to the south of the highway on Willingdon Island between Alexander Parambithara bridge and Kannangatt bridge.

The public sector undertaking started clearing the waste after the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal took suo motu notice of the issue based on a report submitted by A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, Chairman of the State Level Monitoring Committee on solid waste management. He had visited the site in December 2021 following complaints of waste dumping on the land located close to the Kochi backwaters. A site inspection report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had revealed that about five acres were affected owing to the unauthorised dumping of non-biodegradable waste over several months.

In its affidavit presented before the tribunal on July 21, the CPA authorities said the area in question was around 1.2 acres out of the 55-acre land belonging to it near the main highway. It was allocated to various third parties on temporary licence basis. The land was reclaimed in 2004-05. The waste dumping started after a company that was given possession of the land on a temporary basis vacated it in 2021. It was found that outsiders began to dump truckloads of waste at night. The issue was taken up with the Revenue authorities and a police complaint was filed, it said.

The process of removing the waste was taken up after the Fort Kochi Sub-Divisional Magistrate directed the Kochi Corporation and the CPA to reach an agreement. The civic body had initiated steps to transport the waste to its dumping site at Brahmapuram. The CPA has installed three surveillance cameras at a cost of ₹4.53 lakh, and begun fencing the area at an estimated cost of ₹3.5 lakh.