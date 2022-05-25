Cochin Port Day celebrations to begin on Thursday

Fucntion will be held at 3.30 p.m. at the Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island

Cochin Port Day, which recalls the entry of the first ship into Cochin harbour will be celebrated on Thursday. The first ship, SS Padma, entered the inner harbour of the port through the widened and deepened Cochin gut on May 26, 1928.

The celebrations will be held on Thursday at 3.30 p.m. at the Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island in which best port users and outstanding performers among the employees will be honoured, said a communication from the Port Authority here.

Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala, will be the chief guest of the function and he will be addressing the gathering online. Dr. M. Beena, Chairperson, P. K. Mohammed Yousaf, Commissioner of Customs, members of the board of Cochin Port Authority, representatives from the trade, and port employees and their family members will participate in the function.

A ship has been anchored at the BTP Berth, North End, Willingdon Island, for the public to visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, the communication added.