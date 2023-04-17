ADVERTISEMENT

Cochin Port Authority puts in place new fresh water supply arrangements for ships

April 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin Port Authority (CPA) has put in place arrangements for fresh water supply to ships with its contractor Amrut Dredging and Shipping Limited, Rajkot. According to the agreement, the contractor can supply water in a single parcel of 250 tonnes or in multiple sizes of 100 tonnes plus 350 tonnes.

The new fresh water supply arrangements take the place of MV Jalaprabha, a vessel owned by the port earlier, which has completed its life cycle. According to the new contract, the port will not make any investments but receive 43% of the revenue from Amrut Dredging and Shipping, which will sell fresh water to ships through the port.

The new water supply service was commissioned by deputy chairperson Vikas Narwal at the BTP Berth of the CPA, said a communication here. Water supply will begin on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US