Cochin Port Authority puts in place new fresh water supply arrangements for ships

April 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin Port Authority (CPA) has put in place arrangements for fresh water supply to ships with its contractor Amrut Dredging and Shipping Limited, Rajkot. According to the agreement, the contractor can supply water in a single parcel of 250 tonnes or in multiple sizes of 100 tonnes plus 350 tonnes.

The new fresh water supply arrangements take the place of MV Jalaprabha, a vessel owned by the port earlier, which has completed its life cycle. According to the new contract, the port will not make any investments but receive 43% of the revenue from Amrut Dredging and Shipping, which will sell fresh water to ships through the port.

The new water supply service was commissioned by deputy chairperson Vikas Narwal at the BTP Berth of the CPA, said a communication here. Water supply will begin on Tuesday.