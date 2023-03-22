ADVERTISEMENT

Cochin Port Authority honours firemen

March 22, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The group of 27 fire service personnel, led by K. Subramanian, chief fire officer, Cochin Port Fire Service, deployed for firefighting at the Brahmapuram plant, were felicitated by Cochin Port Authority Chairperson M. Beena. Vikas Narwal, Deputy Chairperson; T. Prabhu, chief vigilance officer; Joseph J. Alappat, deputy conservator, and S.K. Sahu, financial adviser, were among the port officials who were present on the occasion, said a communication here.

A fire tender of the port and 27 fire service personnel were on a firefighting mission at Brahmapuram from March 4 to 14. K. Subramanian, chief fire officer, described the operations as having been one of the toughest in his experience during which the fire brigade members had to work along with teams from the Fire and Rescue Services department, BPCL, and Cochin International Airport Limited.

Dr. Beena appreciated efforts made by the fire brigade team in very adverse circumstances. She handed over plaques and certificates to honour their service, the communication added.

