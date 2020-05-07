Cochin Port all geared up to receive evacuees

The Cochin Port has put in place all measures to receive about 750 evacuees from Male, Maldives, expected to be brought by a Naval ship on May 10.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) and Inspector General Vijay Sakhare and Fort Kochi Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Sigh visited the Samudrika terminal of the port on Thursday to review the arrangements. They held discussions with officials from the district administration, police, Cochin Port, CISF, Port Health Organisation, Immigration officials and the Navy.

Cochin Port Trust chairperson M. Beena also reviewed the operational preparedness and infrastructure arrangements with senior port officials so as to ensure hassle-free entry of passengers through the port.

The disembarkation exercise, including the movement of passengers from the vessel to the terminal area, will be carried out under the administrative control of the officer representing the Ernakulam district administration and in keeping with medical protocols as per the directions of the officer representing the District Medical Office. The shifting of passengers to institutional quarantine centres will be coordinated by the Regional Transport Officer.

Before arrival at the port, on board the vessel, the Navy will get the e-declaration data filled by passengers and also identify passengers with COVID-19 symptoms. They will be disembarked first, followed by other passengers, district-wise, in batches of 50 persons. Ambulance for transporting symptomatic passengers to quarantine centres will be arranged by the District Medical Officer and the district administration. A separate zone has been earmarked for symptomatic passengers.

The passengers disembarked will undergo further statutory verifications for clearances inside the Samudrika Cruise Terminal where the Port Health Organisation will verify the self-declaration form. BSNL will issue SIM cards to the passengers, who will have to install Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones while inside the terminal.

The district administration and the police will provide basic guidance to the passengers. This will be followed by immigration and Customs checks, and baggage scanning.

The passengers, once cleared by all statutory organisations, will be transported to different districts in KSRTC buses (30 passengers per bus) arranged by the Regional Transport Officer. Private vehicles with proper separations will be made available for certain categories of passengers.

Visitors and relatives or friends of passengers will not be permitted entry to the Samudrika terminal area. The police will maintain law and order during disembarkation procedures at the terminal.