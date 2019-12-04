Cochin International Boat Show from Dec. 6

The 2nd edition of Cochin International Boat Show will be held from December 6 to 8 at Samudrika Convention Centre, Willingdon Island.
The event, said to be the only event happening in India for the leisure, rescue, maritime and boating sectors, will attract buyers from the leisure, marine, tourism, fishing and other related industries, said a press release.
It is endorsed and supported by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Southern Naval Command, Kochi, as well as Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Kerala Chapter. This year, concurrent to the main exhibition, Cochin Motor Boat Rally in cooperation with the Southern Naval Command will also be held on December 6 at Willngdon Island backwaters.
