Cochin International Airport wins honour in airport service quality

The Cochin International Airport has won the Airport Council International (ACI) Director General’s Roll of Excellence honour in Airport Service Quality.

The ACI, a global body of airport operators, established the Roll of Excellence recognition to airports which, in the opinion of the passengers ascertained through a survey, consistently delivered excellent services, said a CIAL press release here.

Cochin International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple awards over five years during the past 10 years and is one of the six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year, said ACI World’s director general, Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a communication announcing the recognition.

He said in his letter to CIAL: “I am confident that you will continue to be a role model for airport service quality excellence and work with us to raise the bar in service standards and best practices within the industry.”

International standards

CIAL managing director S. Suhas said the ACI’s service quality programmes have been helping the airport officials to ensure international standards in airport management and the Roll of Excellence honour is a gesture from the global organisation recognising CIAL’s commitment to the passengers.

He also thanked the Kerala government for the support the airport received, especially from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the chairman of the CIAL.

The award will be presented during the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit to be held on September 9, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.